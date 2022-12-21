1 arrested for alleged link to September overdose death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding the recent arrest of a man who was allegedly linked to an overdose death in September.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers responded to a call on Sept. 6 involving a death caused by an overdose. Officers recognized items at the scene as being related to Fentanyl use.

During an investigation, narcotics agents with the department identified 32-year-old Ryan Conrad Baldauf as a person of interest. On Dec. 5, the Randall County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant, charging Baldauf with “manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.” Officials said Baldauf was located by the Amarillo Police Department and arrested on Dec. 12.

“Fentanyl is an extraordinarily dangerous drug, and people in Amarillo are dying because of it,” the release said. “The police department continues to work alongside state and federal law enforcement partners to identify drug dealers and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Officials said that if anyone has tips on a person who may be dealing Fentanyl, they are asked to call the Amarillo Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, go to their website or download the P3 Tips mobile application.