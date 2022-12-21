Read full article on original website
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 21, Running W. Drive, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, arraignments for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Dec. 19
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
Nursing Student Irene Gakwa Disappears Mysteriously in Wyoming: 'This Is Unbearable,' Says Dad
"We want to know the truth," Irene Gakwa's brother tells PEOPLE in this week's issue Francis Gakwa always doted on his daughter Irene, the youngest of his three children. "We were always very close," Francis, 64, tells PEOPLE from Nairobi, Kenya, about the 33-year-old nursing student he called "my Irene." "I did spoil her," Francis, a retired aeronautical engineer, adds. In 2019, after living with her parents in her native Nairobi for years, Irene, then 30, decided to move to Boise, Idaho, where her older brothers live, to go...
Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
More Than 1 Million Reasons To Enjoy The Christmas Season In Gillette
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gillette has never advertised its Christmas light display, yet every year the Festival of Lights attracts more than 15,000 cars from around the region to experience the annual event at Cam-plex Park. While the display won’t likely be mentioned on glossy...
Pine Haven Firefighter Dies During Keyhole Reservoir Rescue Mission
The two men who died via drowning in Northeast Wyoming last week have been identified and one was a volunteer firefighter and army veteran. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 68-year old training officer Bruce Lang, and 48-year old Pine Haven resident Jason Otto, were 2 of the 3 men on the 2nd UTV, that went through the ice at Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday, December 15th.
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
Wyo. community suffers 2 losses: EMT dies in rig crash; firefighter dies at reservoir
PINE HAVEN, Wyo. — The Pine Haven area first responder community has lost two of their own in less than a week. A hospital ambulance was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. First Responders Association. One EMT was killed.
In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?
Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
Holiday warm-up in store after another day of chilly temps, dangerous wind chill
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A break from this week’s bone-chillingly low temperatures and wind chills is coming for the holiday weekend, but the cold will stick around today. Conditions are improving as the latest round of arctic air moves further east. Today’s forecast high is 1 degree, but with southwest winds 7 to 11 mph with gusts to 21 mph, the forecast wind chill for the day is -38, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
