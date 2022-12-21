Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Water Off? SJWTX Reports Minor Outages but ‘Significant’ Water Leaks Expected
SJWTX, Canyon Lake’s water provider, said most outages this week are due to customer-side frozen pipes. One minor water outage was reported Thursday in the Hancock area on the north side of Canyon Lake. Another small water outage was reported in the Deer Creek service area north of Dripping Springs.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
kurv.com
Texas Cities Experiencing Power, Water Issues In Freezing Weather
Texas cities are reporting power and water issues as the state sees a drop in temperatures. Almost six-thousand CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity in Houston, and some Atmos Energy users in Central Texas say they do not have gas. A water main has burst in San Antonio, and crews say the water on the road is beginning to turn into ice in the freezing conditions.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Busloads of people show up to stay in overnight shelters, others remain in camps
Austin-Travis County EMS' community health paramedics were out Thursday tracking down people without a warm place to sleep as a strong Arctic cold front dropped temperatures well into freezing.
How to check for power: Thousands of customers affected with localized outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
mycanyonlake.com
Most Locations Across Hill Country Will Remain Below Freezing Today
A wind advisory has expired but a wind chill warning remains in effect. Another hard freeze is in store overnight. However, winds will diminish this evening, making the “feels like” temperatures a bit milder. Most locations across the Hill Country and into the Coastal Plains will remain below...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
KTSA
CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service. As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further,...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze
The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
Community Impact Austin
New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast
The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
foxsanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero
SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
