KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
kurv.com

Texas Cities Experiencing Power, Water Issues In Freezing Weather

Texas cities are reporting power and water issues as the state sees a drop in temperatures. Almost six-thousand CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity in Houston, and some Atmos Energy users in Central Texas say they do not have gas. A water main has burst in San Antonio, and crews say the water on the road is beginning to turn into ice in the freezing conditions.
TEXAS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

Most Locations Across Hill Country Will Remain Below Freezing Today

A wind advisory has expired but a wind chill warning remains in effect. Another hard freeze is in store overnight. However, winds will diminish this evening, making the “feels like” temperatures a bit milder. Most locations across the Hill Country and into the Coastal Plains will remain below...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service. As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast

The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero

SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods

A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

