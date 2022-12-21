Michigan at North Carolina odds, picks and predictions

The Michigan Wolverines (7-3) will travel to Charlotte to battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Michigan vs. North Carolina odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

North Carolina, after a sluggish start on Saturday, was able to overcome Ohio State and post a thrilling 89-84 overtime win as a 3.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes. This win was a possible momentum change in a season which has so far been not what preseason No. 1 North Carolina expected.

Michigan lost 73-69 to Kentucky in London on Dec. 4 but has returned to the states 90-75 win over Minnesota and then a 83-75 win over Lipscomb on Saturday, but failing to cover as 11.5-point favorites.

Michigan vs, North Carolina odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:46 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Michigan +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | UNC -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

: Michigan +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | UNC -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Michigan +5.5 (-115) | UNC -5.5 (-105)

: Michigan +5.5 (-115) | UNC -5.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 154.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Michigan vs. UNC picks and predictions

Prediction

UNC 75, Michigan 67

PASS.

Coming off a strong comeback win against Ohio State on Saturday, UNC is looking to get back on track this season heading into regular ACC play. With Michigan coming in after struggling a bit with Lipscomb, this should be another Tar Heels victory. But at -230, the mneyline is a too high to make a straight wager on the game. But it would be a nice addition to a parlay.

BET NORTH CAROLINA -5.5 (-105).

Both teams have struggled a bit to open their seasons. But UNC has more talent and playing this game in the state of North Carolina will also make a significant difference.

While this is not a true home game for UNC, it will be a Tar Heels crowd in Charlotte, and this will make a difference against a Michigan team which is only 2-2 on neutral courts this season. And 5.5 points is a lot between 2 evenly matched teams. But I am willing to lay it with the Tar Heels. Give me the Tar Heels -5.5 (-105) as my favorite play.

BET UNDER 154.5 (-110).

UNC put up 89 on Saturday, but that was in an overtime game. If the game had not gotten to overtime, this number would not have hit. Michigan was only able to manage 75 against an overmatched Lipscomb team at home. This Tar Heels team will not be overmatched, and they will hold down the Wolverines in this game. If this game is closer then expected, this game could get to the Over with fouls at the end. But I see UNC winning this game comfortably and I do not see this game quite getting to 154.5. I will take the Under 154.5 (-110) for the game.

