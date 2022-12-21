ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Parkview Elementary in Clovis placed on ‘lockdown’

By Erin Rosas
 4 days ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools reported that Parkview Elementary School in Clovis was placed on lockdown on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that at around 11:45 a.m., the school was placed in lockdown as recommended by the police due to “law enforcement activity” in the area near the school.

The lockdown, according to officials, was then lifted after 15 minutes and classes resumed at that time.

For more information on safety procedures visit the Clovis schools website.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

