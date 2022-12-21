ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
CHICAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported

Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Local 4 WHBF

Driver ejected in fatal accident

UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues

(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

