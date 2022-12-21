Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding
Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
Algonquin residents reminded to leave garbage cans, recycling bins ahead of winter storm.
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Algonquin, make sure to put your garbage cans out. The village is collecting trash and recycling Thursday ahead of the winter storm. They're asking residents to place their containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions.
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported
Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi
Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
Tragic News: A 61 Year Old Female Has Passed Away and 1 Firefighter Suffered Minor injuries, During An Early Morning Fire in Rockford
Several Rockford FD Firefighters are battling a structure fire on the West side. Update:. Tragic News.
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
