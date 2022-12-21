Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Start new year on right foot with free guided hikeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
BREAKING: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Related
Former owner of Tattered Cover passes away
DENVER — The former long-time owner of Tattered Cover has died. Joyce Meskis, 80, passed away Thursday surrounded by her family, Tattered Cover tweeted Friday night. Meskis bought the store in September 1974 when it was a 950-square foot space with two employees. In her 41 years of leading the store, Meskis built Tattered Cover into Colorado's largest independent bookstore and a beloved institution.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora Councilmember Sundberg’s sorry ‘apology’ doesn’t excuse his hateful racist videos
Councilperson Steve Sundberg’s attempt at marketing humor, and his sorry-not-sorry apology for the cringe-worthy racist Facebook posts, are no joke. Sundberg’s reputation so far as an Aurora city lawmaker, elected in 2021, is as the guy who got thumped for making not-funny jokes in front of city staff about his junk not fitting in a COVID mask and then making his buddy put it over his face.
KDVR.com
Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless
Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday. Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless. Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor...
Controversy erupts over videos made by Aurora council member
"Hello it's Steve Siab from Legends," begins one of the videos made by Aurora Ward II Council Member Steve Sundberg.Sundberg made a series of videos playing various roles of ethnic minorities. The videos, made before he took office on the council in 2021, were made to promote Sundberg's business, Legends of Aurora Sports Grill."Haram, haram," he exclaims when offered bacon by a restaurant worker, raising a sword. "Haram" is an Arabic word used to denote forbidden practices like buying pork products. "My initial impression was shock, and then quite frankly disgust," said Colorado State Rep. Iman Jodeh, whose district in...
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court reverses murder conviction due to race-based juror dismissal
A man serving a life sentence for murder will receive a new trial because an Arapahoe County judge improperly allowed prosecutors to remove a juror of color based on her race, Colorado's second-highest court decided on Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court recognized more than 30 years ago that intentional racial...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
nbc11news.com
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
KDVR.com
Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply
Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
Westword
The Food Is Almost as Bad as the Owner's Racist Jokes at Legends of Aurora Sports Grill
It's the day before I turn forty. What better way to celebrate than spending lunch with my drunkest friends at a sports bar owned by a guy who makes racist videos on Facebook?. There has been plenty of discussion about Steve Sundberg, the owner of Legends of Aurora Sports Grill and an Aurora City Council rep, in recent days. On his promotional videos, he does stereotypical accents. He wears culture as a costume. And for a guy who has had several incidents involving inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, he seems to shoehorn in comments about his dick and balls wherever he can.
Fort Morgan Times
The good and bad of Colorado’s economy: Tech, aerospace companies coming to state, other firms laying off workers
Economic news in Colorado has been a mixed bag recently: Inflation is impacting consumer spending over the holidays, recession fears are real and some prominent companies have laid off workers. On the flip side, several companies are moving their headquarters to the state while others are expanding their operations in...
Aurora hospital makes national top 10 list for concerning metric
Researchers over at NiceRx tabulated just how many visits the most heavily trafficked emergency rooms in the country garnered since 2021.
Vandals have opened hydrants 5 times in Aurora, spilling millions of gallons of water
AURORA, Colo. — Vandals have opened hydrants five times across Aurora since Oct. 30, spilling a half-million gallons of water each time – one of them in sub-zero temperatures this week – Aurora Water said on Friday. Aurora Water and the Aurora Police Department asked for tips...
2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam
Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 westbound remains closed, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:00 a.m.: Snow totals from up and down the Front Range • Eldora - 13 inches • Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches ...
2 found dead in Aurora home, major crimes now investigating
In a tweet published at roughly 1:30 p.m. on Saturday by the Aurora Police Department, officials revealed that two people were found dead inside of a home, located on the 1500 block of Boston Street.
Comments / 0