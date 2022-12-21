ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Former owner of Tattered Cover passes away

DENVER — The former long-time owner of Tattered Cover has died. Joyce Meskis, 80, passed away Thursday surrounded by her family, Tattered Cover tweeted Friday night. Meskis bought the store in September 1974 when it was a 950-square foot space with two employees. In her 41 years of leading the store, Meskis built Tattered Cover into Colorado's largest independent bookstore and a beloved institution.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Aurora Councilmember Sundberg’s sorry ‘apology’ doesn’t excuse his hateful racist videos

Councilperson Steve Sundberg’s attempt at marketing humor, and his sorry-not-sorry apology for the cringe-worthy racist Facebook posts, are no joke. Sundberg’s reputation so far as an Aurora city lawmaker, elected in 2021, is as the guy who got thumped for making not-funny jokes in front of city staff about his junk not fitting in a COVID mask and then making his buddy put it over his face.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless

Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday. Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless. Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Controversy erupts over videos made by Aurora council member

"Hello it's Steve Siab from Legends," begins one of the videos made by Aurora Ward II Council Member Steve Sundberg.Sundberg made a series of videos playing various roles of ethnic minorities. The videos, made before he took office on the council in 2021, were made to promote Sundberg's business, Legends of Aurora Sports Grill."Haram, haram," he exclaims when offered bacon by a restaurant worker, raising a sword. "Haram" is an Arabic word used to denote forbidden practices like buying pork products. "My initial impression was shock, and then quite frankly disgust," said Colorado State Rep. Iman Jodeh, whose district in...
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis

On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court reverses murder conviction due to race-based juror dismissal

A man serving a life sentence for murder will receive a new trial because an Arapahoe County judge improperly allowed prosecutors to remove a juror of color based on her race, Colorado's second-highest court decided on Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court recognized more than 30 years ago that intentional racial...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub

A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply

Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
AURORA, CO
Westword

The Food Is Almost as Bad as the Owner's Racist Jokes at Legends of Aurora Sports Grill

It's the day before I turn forty. What better way to celebrate than spending lunch with my drunkest friends at a sports bar owned by a guy who makes racist videos on Facebook?. There has been plenty of discussion about Steve Sundberg, the owner of Legends of Aurora Sports Grill and an Aurora City Council rep, in recent days. On his promotional videos, he does stereotypical accents. He wears culture as a costume. And for a guy who has had several incidents involving inappropriate comments of a sexual nature, he seems to shoehorn in comments about his dick and balls wherever he can.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
AURORA, CO
KROC News

Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam

Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
MINNESOTA STATE

