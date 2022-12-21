Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’

Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Gwen Stefani’s Sons Taught Blake Shelton Something Very Important About Himself
Blake Shelton has long felt comfortable in his role as country music's goofy, charismatic hitmaker -- but he says becoming a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three sons has showed him a whole new side of his identity. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than...
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’
Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Morgan Myles Is Holding Her Late Cousin in Her Heart Going Into ‘The Voice’ Finale
The Voice finalist Morgan Myles should have spent this past Friday (Dec. 9) prepping for what might end up being the most important week of her life. Instead, she was mourning her late cousin. “This is the day my cousin actually passed away," she tells Taste of Country, speaking quietly...
Larry Strickland Reflects on Late Wife Naomi Judd’s Depression Battle: ‘The Tragedy, the Trauma — It Changes You’
More than seven months after Naomi Judd's death by suicide on April 30, 2022, her husband Larry Strickland is opening up about her battle with mental illness and how her death has affected his family. In a vulnerable new interview People, Strickland describes Judd's state in the months before her...
Jennifer Coolidge Waitressed With Sandra Bullock in the ’80s: ‘Sandra Really Had Her Act Together’
Jennifer Coolidge recalled what it was like to work with Sandra Bullock before they were famous and how she knew her efficient co-worker was going places.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
Jelly Roll, Priscilla Block + More Are CRS’ 2023 New Faces of Country Music
After sharing the nominees list in November, the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) officially announced the five artists that it has named to its CRS New Faces class of 2023 on Monday (Dec. 12). Jelly Roll, Priscilla Block, Jackson Dean, Frank Ray and Nate Smith are the latest up-and-comers to join the program.
Ashley McBryde on Her Grand Ole Opry Induction, Women Who Inspire Her and What’s Next
Since the release of her acclaimed 2018 album Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde has moved from playing small clubs to fan-filled arenas. But the country star says there's something distinctly different about performing at the Grand Ole Opry. "I'm not a person that gets super nervous," McBryde told Taste of...
Ernest Adds 13 Songs to Forthcoming Debut Album With Deluxe Edition, ‘Two Dozen Roses’
Ernest is more than doubling the amount of tracks on his debut album, Flower Shops (The Album), with a forthcoming a deluxe edition dubbed Two Dozen Roses. Due Friday, Feb. 10., the project will add 13 brand new songs to his already 11-track-deep record, which will include the Platinum-selling title track featuring Morgan Wallen.
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Reckless Kelly Will Retire From Touring in 2025
Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly are on the road to retirement — at least from touring. The band tell Rolling Stone that beginning in 2023, they will begin to reduce the number of tour dates they commit to, and they intend to retire from the road entirely come 2025.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Chase Rice Will Showcase New Album on 2023 Way Down Yonder Tour
Add Chase Rice to the ever-growing list of tour that have been announced for the new year. The "Eyes on You" singer will be embarking on the Way Down Yonder Tour in the spring and is excited to play songs from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell.
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
