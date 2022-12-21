Read full article on original website
Dr. David Brice, age 80, of La Follette
Dr. David Alan Brice, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 80 of LaFollette formerly of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. David served as a Captain, and after attending Medical School, served as Military Physician until his retirement from the U.S. Navy. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and loved fishing and farming. Preceded in death by Beloved Son, David Andrew Brice, Mother and Step-Father, Helen “Peg” and Andy Popko, and Father, Homer Brice, who passed while serving his country during World War II.
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
A full house shows up to enjoy breakfast with Santa and the Mrs.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – As the clock counts down to the start of Santa’s all night flight, he made one last stop at La Follette. Jolly Old Saint Nicholas and Mrs. Claus enjoyed breakfast and time with a few hundred youngsters Thursday morning at the Ball Farm Event Center. WLAF’s Little Charlie Hutson was also there to see Santa and snap photos.
A mother’s taken to jail, her children taken away
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Dec. 7, Deputy Preston Mullins with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was working as a School Resource Officer at LaFollette Elementary where he was approached by a teacher who was concerned about a student. The student had not been to school in approximately two weeks and had missed a lot of school. Mullins took the concerns to the assistant principal who verified the student had missed 39 days of school so far this year and the mother of the children had made false doctors excuses in the past.
Hollingsworth’s has been a busy place this Christmas season
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Locally owned and operated Hollingsworth Meat Market, located in the old fairgrounds has been a busy place. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson flew Eagle I high above the popular market on Thursday afternoon. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/23/2022-6AM)
All power has been restored. LUB returns to standard ops mode.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “All power has been restored to all the customers of the La Follette Utilities Board, and TVA has terminated all load curtailment orders,” said Kenny Baird, LUB General Manager. “Power to all of the commercial and industrial customers that LUB cut this morning...
Statement from TVA. Soon to follow a statement from LUB.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Here is a very important message from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Forthcoming this afternoon on WLAF is a statement from LUB General Manager Kenny Baird. Key Public Messages:. * Extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. *...
LUB continues dealing with demand; Friday was biggest demand day ever
LAFOLLETTE,TN (WLAF) – The largest demand for electric power in the history of the La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) was Friday at 140 megawatts. “We’re working diligently again today to meet the demand and getting cooperation from our largest customers in order to keep from reducing service to the residential sector of our service area,” said LUB General Manager Kenny Baird.
