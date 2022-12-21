According to information from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, First Day Hikes will be offered at Virginia State Parks on January 1. You can start off the New Year with an outdoor adventure at any of the 41 Virginia State Parks. Taking a hike to inspire those New Year resolutions centered on getting, or keeping, fit is the perfect family-friendly activity. First Day Hikes is an initiative of America’s State Parks, and hikes are offered in state parks across the country. There are many hikes and opportunities to choose from, or you can visit a park of your choosing and create your own special First Day Hike. First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many people and it is the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature, all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season. Whether you prefer to partake in a solo adventure or want to join in on the fun of ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks have numerous ways to help elevate your experience during your visit.

MILLBORO, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO