Read full article on original website
Related
alleghenymountainradio.org
Out-An-About in Pocahontas County During the holidays and in the New Year
Cara Rose of the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau touches base with us during this holiday season to let us know about some upcoming events in the county. “This is Christmas week, the next couple of weeks are a busy time for tourism,” said Rose. “This is what I like to refer to as our ‘tourism industry black Friday of nature,’ mainly because these two weeks during the holiday period really sets the tone for the success of our winter travel season. Now that we had some snow in the air and cold weather is returning, we should have a fabulous holiday season at snowshoe Mountain Resort, which ultimately impacts our county positively. So, we will have a lot of visitors coming through, so greet our visitors with a smile and welcome them to Pocahontas County and Nature’s Mountain Playground.”
alleghenymountainradio.org
Kick Off the New Year with a First Day Hike at Douthat State Park on January 1 2023
According to information from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, First Day Hikes will be offered at Virginia State Parks on January 1. You can start off the New Year with an outdoor adventure at any of the 41 Virginia State Parks. Taking a hike to inspire those New Year resolutions centered on getting, or keeping, fit is the perfect family-friendly activity. First Day Hikes is an initiative of America’s State Parks, and hikes are offered in state parks across the country. There are many hikes and opportunities to choose from, or you can visit a park of your choosing and create your own special First Day Hike. First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many people and it is the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature, all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season. Whether you prefer to partake in a solo adventure or want to join in on the fun of ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks have numerous ways to help elevate your experience during your visit.
alleghenymountainradio.org
Students Need to Take Ownership of Their Own Education
At the December 13th Pocahontas County Board of Education Meeting, which was held at Marlinton Middle School, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School Principal Shana Alderman delivered an academic update about the Green Bank school. While obviously somewhat disappointed in the state test scores at her school, Alderman said those scores did...
Comments / 0