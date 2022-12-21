ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

SF woman arrested for killing 2 children

Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated.  San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thieves Break Into Family-Owned Jewelry Store in San Jose

A family-owned jewelry store in San Jose was broken into early Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests. Burglars triggered the alarm system at Acapulco Jewelers on Post Street and the owners dispatched police. But officers got there too late to catch anyone. The owners said it's...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man critical after being shot, run over during attempted carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted carjacking at Ocean View Park late Wednesday morning that left the victim in critical condition after being shot and run over, authorities said.The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street by Ocean View Park and near the Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center, according to a tweet by SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani.According to Vaswani, the victim had a dispute at the park with the suspect and the other party tried to carjack the victim, who was shot in the process. After being shot, the victim tried to run and the suspect got into a vehicle, chasing and running over the vehicle in the park before fleeing the scene. The suspect was not able to take the victim's vehicle, but the victim -- a 56-year-old San Francisco man -- was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact SFPD and refer to case #220872340.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay

Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA

