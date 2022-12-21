Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay gym fights back from theft to make Christmas happen for kids
PITTSBURG, Calif. - An East Bay boxing gym has fought back from a recent theft to put on a Christmas toy drive that almost never happened. Several dozen families and kids were gifted food and toys Saturday at a Toy Drive put on by The Lions Den in Pittsburg. One...
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for spray-painting threatening messages toward President Biden, Obama
VALLEJO, Calif., - Vallejo police have arrested a man for spray-painting threatening messages towards President Biden and President Obama on various structures across the city. Police say they received several calls on Dec. 19 about the threatening messages. Officials later found the graffiti on public and private property and removed...
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated. San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
KTVU FOX 2
SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Break Into Family-Owned Jewelry Store in San Jose
A family-owned jewelry store in San Jose was broken into early Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests. Burglars triggered the alarm system at Acapulco Jewelers on Post Street and the owners dispatched police. But officers got there too late to catch anyone. The owners said it's...
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
San Francisco man critical after being shot, run over during attempted carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted carjacking at Ocean View Park late Wednesday morning that left the victim in critical condition after being shot and run over, authorities said.The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street by Ocean View Park and near the Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center, according to a tweet by SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani.According to Vaswani, the victim had a dispute at the park with the suspect and the other party tried to carjack the victim, who was shot in the process. After being shot, the victim tried to run and the suspect got into a vehicle, chasing and running over the vehicle in the park before fleeing the scene. The suspect was not able to take the victim's vehicle, but the victim -- a 56-year-old San Francisco man -- was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact SFPD and refer to case #220872340.
VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
Woman killed while standing next to parked car in hit-and-run Concord crash
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the woman was standing next to her parked car when she was struck. CHP was called to Marsh Drive near Aria Drive at about 8:50 p.m. for the report of a crash. […]
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids who OD'd pleads not guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose drug dealer arrested and charged with felony drug sales to minors after students overdosed on pills he sold them pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday. Simon Armendariz, 23, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to students at Los Gatos High School who then overdosed from them, […]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay
Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
KTVU FOX 2
Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
