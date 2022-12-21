ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL
SeaWorld Orlando delays opening on Christmas weekend due to chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday evening that it is set to delay openings over the Christmas weekend due to “unseasonably cold” weather. In a release, SeaWorld Orlando said that the opening times on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 would be pushed to 10 a.m. — an hour after its typical 9 a.m. weekend opening time.
ORLANDO, FL
Major winter storm hampers busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The travel plans of millions of Americans hang in the balance as a major winter storm sweeps eastern U.S. states before Christmas. Friday — set to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport with more than 160,000 passengers forecast to pass through — began with more cancellations announced overnight than were seen Thursday, when about 80 flights had been called off.
ORLANDO, FL
Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE

