Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
capecod.com
Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Cotuit
COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Cotuit shortly before midnight Saturday. The house on Whitmar Road had smoke on the second floor and attic prompting an additional response. Firefighters were able to determine the fire was confined to the chimney and extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Route 132 closed after pedestrian struck and killed
CENTERVILLE – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Centerville around 11:30 AM Friday. The incident happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Marylou’s Coffee. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstalble Police shut down Route 132 at Phinney’s Lane and at Attuck’s Lane. The Mass State Police Truck Team was requested to the scene as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp. “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said.
capecod.com
Updated: 4:45 PM-CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter bringing the Cape 64 MPH winds, coastal flooding
CAPE COD – A storm turning into a “bomb cyclone” is lashing the Cape with potentially damaging southeasterly winds and heavy rain. (Scroll down for latest updates). 8:00 AM update: Falling tree limbs have caused significant power loss in the Centerville area with nearly 2,500 customers without power. Smaller outages from limbs coming down are reported in Sandwich and Bourne.
capecod.com
Soup Kitchen in Provincetown Receives Holiday Grant
PROVINCETOWN – Soup Kitchen in Provincetown (SKIP) has received $2,000 from the Greater Boston Food Bank to support its work addressing food insecurity this holiday season. SKIP said it will add specialty food items to holiday lunches for guests with the funds. The money comes as part of the...
capecod.com
Falmouth Broadband Accessibility Advocates Highlight Bill Assistance Programs
FALMOUTH – At a recent presentation with the Falmouth select board, broadband accessibility advocates highlighted assistance programs that could save 8,000 local households $1,200 a year on internet bills. Retired Federal Communications Commission Senior Advisor and FalmouthNet Advisory Board member David Isenberg said the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)...
Comments / 0