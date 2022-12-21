BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.

BREWSTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO