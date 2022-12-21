ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Salisbury Woman Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend With Poison

SALISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Salisbury woman was arrested Thursday on charges that she fatally poisoned her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid. According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Judy Church, 64, called police shortly after...
SALISBURY, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station

QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...
QUINCY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

4 Additional Suspects Wanted for Murder of Quincy Man

Seven men have been indicted for murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy, Massachusetts man. Jordan Wiggins was shot dead in the parking lot outside of his apartment in Quincy on August 18. Three of the seven men authorities say was involved in the murder are in custody,...
QUINCY, MA
truecrimedaily

Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Person Stabbed in Boston

​Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A young man was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into House in Stow

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a house late Thursday night. Authorities responded to a multi-family home Hastings Road around 10:15p.m. to find car crashed into the corner apartment. Fire officials say the car also damaged the electrical service wires feeding into the house. No one...
STOW, MA

