2 pediatric flu deaths reported by Tennessee Health Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been two pediatric flu-related deaths in Tennessee, according to the state health department.

A new report from the department states there have been “2 pediatric influenza-related deaths” reported this flu season already.

One death came from Middle Tennessee, while the other one occurred in East Tennessee, health department officials told News 2.

The deaths were included in the report for Week 49, which was the week of Dec. 4 through 10, per the health department.

Flu season has hit Tennessee hard and early this year.

