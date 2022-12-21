2 pediatric flu deaths reported by Tennessee Health Department
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been two pediatric flu-related deaths in Tennessee, according to the state health department.
A new report from the department states there have been “2 pediatric influenza-related deaths” reported this flu season already.Nashville clinic has 43% of patients test positive for flu
One death came from Middle Tennessee, while the other one occurred in East Tennessee, health department officials told News 2.
The deaths were included in the report for Week 49, which was the week of Dec. 4 through 10, per the health department.Biden administration releases doses of flu medicine from national stockpile
Flu season has hit Tennessee hard and early this year.
