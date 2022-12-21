ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2 pediatric flu deaths reported by Tennessee Health Department

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been two pediatric flu-related deaths in Tennessee, according to the state health department.

A new report from the department states there have been “2 pediatric influenza-related deaths” reported this flu season already.

Nashville clinic has 43% of patients test positive for flu

One death came from Middle Tennessee, while the other one occurred in East Tennessee, health department officials told News 2.

The deaths were included in the report for Week 49, which was the week of Dec. 4 through 10, per the health department.

Biden administration releases doses of flu medicine from national stockpile

Flu season has hit Tennessee hard and early this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

