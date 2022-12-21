ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

NECN

Person Stabbed in Boston

​Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

4 Additional Suspects Wanted for Murder of Quincy Man

Seven men have been indicted for murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy, Massachusetts man. Jordan Wiggins was shot dead in the parking lot outside of his apartment in Quincy on August 18. Three of the seven men authorities say was involved in the murder are in custody,...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Mass. Woman Charged With Murder in Boyfriend's Poisoning With Antifreeze

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Thursday, accused of murdering her boyfriend. Authorities allege 64-year-old Judy Church, of Salisbury, poisoned her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, ink and hydraulic brake fluid. Church called police requesting an ambulance just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 11,...
SALISBURY, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A young man was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Healey Taps Former Boston Official as Transportation Secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and address eastern Massachusetts' notorious traffic congestion problems. Fiandaca was commissioner from 2015 until 2019 and since then has...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Teen Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting Near Dorchester School

A third teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection to a double shooting that injured two people near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Thursday. The shooting took place on Helen Street near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center on the afternoon of Dec. 5. Both victims survived.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station

A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton

A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

1 Dead in Early Morning House Fire in Roxbury

One person is dead and two people were rescued after an early morning fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, firefighters said. Firefighters were seen putting responded to the fire on Warren Street as early as 3 a.m. on Saturday. The fire burned through parts of the second and third floor of the building.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

This Boston Couple Helped Decorate the White House for the Holidays: PICS

This holiday season, 77 Christmas trees adorn the White House, along with more than 80,000 holiday lights and a gingerbread White House that weighs well over 170 lbs. All that decoration takes a lot of people to put up, and among the 150-plus volunteers from across the country was a couple from Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm

The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

