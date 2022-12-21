Read full article on original website
Robert Balcom
4d ago
Fact finding for what? What were the allegations? Why was he terminated?
crawfordcountynow.com
Termination notice sent to Galion Police Chief
GALION—Crawford County Now has received the notice of termination received and signed by former Police Chief Marc Rodriguez. The termination letter was dated December 16, 2022, with his termination effective on December 19, 2022. It is the policy of Crawford County Now to protect the identity of all victims.
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
27 First News
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily...
Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police reported that officers went to the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Sunday and found that Deaire Craighead had been shot multiple times. Craighead was taken by medics to Riverside […]
Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month. The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden...
Galion Inquirer
PUCO approves rail crossing upgrades in five counties
COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth Street grade crossing in Allen County by Sept. 14, 2023. Federal funds will pay $512,883 to complete the upgrades.
cleveland19.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation
COLLINS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies have reopened the investigation into Amanda Dean’s whereabouts. The mother of four disappeared in July 2017 from Collins. The Huron County Sheriff told Dean’s family she entered a safe house. Since then, her family has not...
wosu.org
Columbus Civilian Police Review board member says he's not surprised his comments caused other members to vote for his removal
A member of the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board says he was not surprised that members overwhelmingly voted to remove him from the board following his reaction to police actions at a protest of a drag queen story hour. Gambit Aragon posted on social media several defamatory statements about police...
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
Shortly after he resigned, at least 17 fires flared up in Wayne National Forest. Two times, eyewitnesses saw Bartels in a burgundy truck in the area of the fires within minutes after they were ignited, Parker said.
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
Fox 19
Police: Scammers pose as officers, claim to raise money to find abducted twin boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police warn residents of scammers calling and asking for donations to raise money for a reward to help find five-month-old Kason Thomass, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say the scammers are posing as Columbus officers, and they have received numerous reports about...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
peakofohio.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine
An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Delaware Gazette
BW officials tackle safety measures
SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education approved two safety measures at its final meeting of the year on Dec. 15. Superintendent Ryan McLane said safety has been his foremost concern, and that these measures will enhance student and staff safety. First was the purchase of a visitor...
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
