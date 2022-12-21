ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 3

Robert Balcom
4d ago

Fact finding for what? What were the allegations? Why was he terminated?

Reply
6
 

crawfordcountynow.com

Termination notice sent to Galion Police Chief

GALION—Crawford County Now has received the notice of termination received and signed by former Police Chief Marc Rodriguez. The termination letter was dated December 16, 2022, with his termination effective on December 19, 2022. It is the policy of Crawford County Now to protect the identity of all victims.
GALION, OH
27 First News

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police reported that officers went to the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Sunday and found that Deaire Craighead had been shot multiple times. Craighead was taken by medics to Riverside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Galion Inquirer

PUCO approves rail crossing upgrades in five counties

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth Street grade crossing in Allen County by Sept. 14, 2023. Federal funds will pay $512,883 to complete the upgrades.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
peakofohio.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine

An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
10TV

Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

BW officials tackle safety measures

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education approved two safety measures at its final meeting of the year on Dec. 15. Superintendent Ryan McLane said safety has been his foremost concern, and that these measures will enhance student and staff safety. First was the purchase of a visitor...
SUNBURY, OH

