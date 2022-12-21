Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wdhn.com
JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
wdhn.com
Warming shelter opens and residents face frigid holiday temperatures
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cold temperatures are here to stay in the Circle City this holiday weekend, which made it hard for some people to get out of bed. “I did not want to get up this morning,” Dothan resident, April Carpenter said. “My feet were nice and toasty and when I stood up I knew it was cold outside.”
wdhn.com
Will sub-freezing temperatures hurt last-minute Christmas sales?
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—DID TODAY’S FREEZING WEATHER, TAKE A BITE OUT OF “LAST MINUTE” CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? FOR DOWNTOWN ENTERPRISE STORE OWNERS, THEY TELL WDHN NEWS THAT. CHRISTMAS WEATHER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED BEFORE THE “BIG HOLIDAY”. IN FACT, SEVERAL TELL US THE “DROP IN MERCURY” HAS ACTUALLY MOTIVATED...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for December 23, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be mainly sunny and much colder than days past with highs only making up it to the freezing mark at best. It will also be windy, with sustained wind speeds in the 15 to 20 mph range and gusts up to 40 mph possible. With this in mind, it’ll feel colder than it actually will be with wind chills in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up if you have plans to go out and about!
wdhn.com
Geneva senior center director asks residents to stay warm during the arctic weather blitz
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—With the projected “coldest temps” in the last decade, the young and old are most vulnerable to a rapid drop in mercury. Today and Friday, the Geneva Senior Center director wants to make sure her clients are warm and have a hot meal. Longtime Geneva...
wdhn.com
Enterprise’s Christmas in the Woodlands is in its 30th year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For the last 30 years, Christmas in the Woodlands in Enterprise is where. thousands of families have enjoyed the “lights of the season”. At the time, elementary school principal Milton Trawick and his family wanted to. celebrate the holiday in lights. Christmas in the Woodlands...
wdhn.com
Local Salvation Army campaign ending the year strong
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—The Salvation Armies Red Kettle Campaign in Henry, Geneva, and Houston Counties is ending its year on a high note. As of Friday night, the local Salvation Army Red Kette Campaign has reached just over $91,000 of its $120,000 goal. The Salvation Army expects to end the...
wdhn.com
Very cold Christmas weekend ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be mainly sunny and much colder than days past with highs only making up it to the freezing mark at best. It will also be windy, with sustained wind speeds in the 15 to 20 mph range and gusts up to 40 mph possible. With this in mind, it’ll feel colder than it actually will be with wind chills in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up if you have plans to go out and about!
wdhn.com
Yancey Parker’s 73 annual Christmas shopping season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—One of Alabama’s “oldest” family-run clothing shops can be found right here in the Wiregrass. For Yancey Parker’s in Enterprise’s West Gate Shopping Center. A business started by. Melissa’s parents, Yancey and Evelyn Parker, in January 1949. Melissa and her husband,...
wdhn.com
Angel Tree Toy Giveaway serves nearly 125 children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 125 children up to the age of 12 were given their Christmas gifts this year in a special way. The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) held its annual Little Angel Tree Toy Giveaway. Parents from around the community bring their kid’s Christmas lists to...
Comments / 0