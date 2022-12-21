Read full article on original website
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have met Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during a visit to Wrexham AFC, which is owned by the Hollywood stars.Posting a photograph from the meeting, the Deadpool star joked that the second series of his FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, would be titled “Charles in Charge”.The royal couple went on a tour of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on Friday (9 December).Reynolds and McElhenney, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, joked that they were given etiquette lessons ahead of the King and Queen Consort’s visit.Speaking to media ahead of their...
WREXHAM, Wales, Dec 9 (Reuters) - King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory.
