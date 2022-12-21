King Charles III and Queen Camilla have met Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during a visit to Wrexham AFC, which is owned by the Hollywood stars.Posting a photograph from the meeting, the Deadpool star joked that the second series of his FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, would be titled “Charles in Charge”.The royal couple went on a tour of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on Friday (9 December).Reynolds and McElhenney, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, joked that they were given etiquette lessons ahead of the King and Queen Consort’s visit.Speaking to media ahead of their...

16 DAYS AGO