Two men shot and killed at Warner Robins trailer park
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men died in a Christmas Eve shooting in Warner Robins, according to the Houston County sheriff's office. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on 84 Red Fox Run, in the Red Fox Run Trailer Park. Lt. Matt Moulton says deputies...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
Two people found dead in separate incidents due to freezing temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Two men have been found dead in separate incidents due to the freezing temperatures over the weekend. Coroner Leon Jones says that first man has been identified as 43-year-old John Ragin. He was found on Saturday at around 3:00, in the 600 block of Cherry Street...
Vineville Christian Towers flooded due to busted pipes from cold weather
MACON, Ga. — According to Chief Shane Edwards with the Bibb County Fire Department, the Vineville Christian Towers on 2394 Vineville Avenue have flooded. A call came in at 3:45 p.m. about the towers, and at the scene they found pipes exposed on the ninth floor due to maintenance work.
WTVM
Arrest made in Americus shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Americus men have been arrested in connection to the December 21 shooting death of Christopher York. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, York was shot during an incident Wednesday night, December 21 on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus, Ga. York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.
abcnews4.com
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
southgatv.com
GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County
Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
41nbc.com
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
Church in Monroe County opens doors as warming center
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures in the teens for Christmas eve weekend, several counties have set up warming centers to help people stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Living Word Community Church gave residents of Monroe County a place to warm up over the weekend. Located at 1278...
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
valdostatoday.com
GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody
ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
wgxa.tv
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
'I was born to do this': Woodrow Blue named new City of Forsyth Police Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. — The City of Forsyth has been without a police chief for 4 months. In August, their former chief of 30+ years, Eddie Harris, stepped down. This Monday, Woodrow Blue started the job. Blue has worked in law enforcement for 43 years, and he has served as...
Pedestrian dies after December 18 hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say the pedestrian who was hospitalized in a December 18 hit-and-run accident on Pio Nono Avenue has died. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Emanuel Jones was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by a car Sunday night.
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
