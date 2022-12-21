ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

WTVM

Arrest made in Americus shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Americus men have been arrested in connection to the December 21 shooting death of Christopher York. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, York was shot during an incident Wednesday night, December 21 on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus, Ga. York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.
AMERICUS, GA
abcnews4.com

Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas

MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Church in Monroe County opens doors as warming center

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures in the teens for Christmas eve weekend, several counties have set up warming centers to help people stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Living Word Community Church gave residents of Monroe County a place to warm up over the weekend. Located at 1278...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody

ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

