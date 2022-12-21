ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police seek tips in man’s homicide. Girlfriend says he was ‘quiet’, ‘easy going’

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uO6Cw_0jqQbkcF00

The homicide of a 30-year-old man found dead in Tacoma last week with a gunshot wound to the chest remains unsolved, according to police, and detectives are seeking tips to learn more about the shooting.

Mason Hall’s body was found by Tacoma Fire Department crews the morning of Dec. 12 lying near a power substation in the 1100 block of Cushman Avenue, in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood. He was determined to have been dead for several hours , and according to a bulletin shared by Tacoma Police Department, detectives believe he was shot at about 8:35 p.m. the previous night.

The victim’s girlfriend, Katrina Wedgeworth, told The News Tribune that she’s struggled to sleep since Hall’s death. She said the different possibilities of what could have happened to him keep running through her mind, and she questions whether Hall was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, if he somehow angered someone, or if the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. She said not knowing has been one of the most difficult things to deal with.

Wedgeworth said Hall wasn’t one to go looking for trouble, and he wasn’t someone to have enemies.

“He was just very quiet, usually happy,” Wedgeworth said. “He had just a few friends but was never mean or nasty to anybody. Even when he got mad, he would control his temper. He was easy going, nothing bothered him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCB7H_0jqQbkcF00
Mason Hall, 30, is pictured in a Facebook photo posted to his account in February 2020. Tacoma Police Department

Anyone with additional information about the shooting or those involved were asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Hall was born in California and grew up in the Tacoma area, according to Wedgeworth, who said she’s known the man since 2016. The couple met in a shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Wedgeworth now has a home in Lakewood, and she said she and Hall were living together with a roommate before his death.

The last time Wedgeworth saw Hall was Dec. 11. She was up all day after working the graveyard shift stocking shelves at a Dollar General the night before, and before she went to sleep in the late afternoon, Hall told her he was going to the garage to do something. When Wedgeworth woke up the next day, her roommate told her Hall said he was taking off for a while and that he took the garage door opener so he could get back inside when he came home.

Wedgeworth said it wasn’t unusual for Hall to leave on his own for a day or so. She tried calling him several times without luck. On Tuesday, she saw that she had a call from Hall’s phone. When she picked up, a detective was on the other end.

From her conversations with police, Wedgeworth said detectives don’t seem to have many leads, and it’s unclear whether Hall was shot in the area he was found or if he was moved there. A Tacoma police representative wasn’t immediately available to comment Wednesday morning. There is a tent encampment on the corner near where Hall was found, and Wedgeworth said she thinks someone there heard something.

“I understand when somebody hears gunshots they all duck in and don’t want to say anything,” Wedgeworth said. “I get that, but they’ve got to get it from my point of view. If it was somebody they cared about, they’d want somebody to say something.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myeverettnews.com

Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning

Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder

TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire

One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
westsideseattle.com

Menashe Jewelers hit by attempted smash in robbers

Menashe Jewelers in the West Seattle Junction was hit by a smash in robbery attempt in the early morning hours of Dec. 24. Josh Menashe, partner and son of Jack Menashe said, "We got them on security footage and the police are reviewing it right now. It was a stolen truck and they backed into the front of the store something like 15 times."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Vandalism at Tacoma Public Utilities leaves 7,300 residents without power

TACOMA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating three burglaries that left more than 7,000 Pierce County residents without power on Sunday morning. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Substation at 22312 46th Avenue East. Deputies arrived and noticed a forced entry into the fenced area, PCSD said, adding that nothing had been taken from the substation but the suspect vandalized the equipment, causing an outage.
TACOMA, WA
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Lynnwood woman killed in Christmas Eve townhouse fire; dozens displaced

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve. Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning. Firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames, that were coming from the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
Edy Zoo

Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
9K+
Followers
267
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy