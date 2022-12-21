ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Here's When You Can Toss Out Your Christmas Tree in Worcester

WORCESTER - For Worcester residents that waste no time in throwing out their Christmas tree, here's some good news for you: the drop-off sites are open starting Tuesday, Dec. 27. From Tuesday through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, trees can be disposed of at any of the three drop-off sites in...
WORCESTER, MA

