Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva
The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Oregon adds kicker Grant Meadors to 2023 recruit class
When Camden Lewis eventually leaves the Oregon football team, Grant Meadors will be the next big leg for the Ducks. Meadors is a kicker out of Bakersfield, Calif., and is the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Meadors just helped Liberty High School top off...
Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas
Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
Johnny Bowens III commits and signs with Oregon
“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video. Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
Dan Lanning’s recruiting haul; Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions; Bo Nix returns; Holiday Bowl preview: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Ducks land key additions in transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning rallies Oregon on signing day. The hour-long show takes a weekly look at the news, trends and stories that define Ducks sports. The show originally airs weekly on Thursday and then re-airs Friday on Root Sports with times to be determined each week.
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
