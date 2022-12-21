ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Turned off Tesla by Elon Musk? Here are 4 great electric alternatives to its sedans and SUVs.

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
 4 days ago

The Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y range from around $50,000 to $140,000.

Tesla

  • Some Tesla owners and buyers tiring of Elon Musk's Twitter antics, according to various reports .
  • Although Tesla sells some great cars, it's not the only one making appealing, zero-emission rides.
  • Brands like Hyundai and Mercedes make high-quality alternatives to Musk's vehicles.

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion in October, Elon Musk has become an increasingly erratic and polarizing presence on the web. He's attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci , suspended journalists' Twitter accounts without explanation, and laid off thousands of employees .

The Tesla and Twitter CEO's ceaseless antics are repelling some Tesla owners and potential buyers from the electric-car company , which historically had some of the best brand loyalty in the business .

But there's good news for dejected Tesla fans: Although Tesla is by far the most popular maker of electric vehicles in the US, nowadays there are plenty of other appealing EVs to choose from .

Instead of a Model S, consider:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QdUH_0jqQb1Av00
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.

Tim Levin/Insider

Tesla's Model S sedan has historically been the electric car against which all new EVs are measured. It remains a technological leader a decade after its launch, offering a whopping 405 miles of range and supercar-like acceleration.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is one excellent alternative . An electric take on the German brand's flagship S Class, the EQS offers up 350 miles of range, a buttery smooth ride, and — for tech-obsessed buyers — an optional 56-inch array of screens. Pricing starts at around $102,000, and a souped-up AMG version is available for $147,500.

Instead of a Model 3, consider:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0Xi2_0jqQb1Av00
The Polestar 2.

Alanis King

At $46,990, the sporty Model 3 sedan is Tesla's cheapest car and the model that launched the brand into the mainstream.

You could instead consider the Polestar 2, the first all-electric car from Volvo's luxury-EV subsidiary . It handles nicely, delivers up to 270 miles of range, has hatchback practicality, and features a minimalist, uncluttered interior just like a Tesla. Plus, its Google-based software looks great and is exceptionally easy to use.

And, much like Musk's company, Polestar sells its cars online without the fuss of dealership markups .

Instead of a Model X, consider:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMYaw_0jqQb1Av00
The Rivian R1S.

Tim Levin/Insider

Big, three-row SUVs have been a bit of a weak spot in the industry's shift to EVs. But more options are coming online to challenge the $120,990 Model X.

The new Rivian R1S is a mind-blowingly good family-hauler that's equally competent at school drop-offs and off-road adventures. The second consumer model from California startup Rivian, the R1S has seven seats, tons of cargo space , and a powerful four-wheel-drive system that makes light work out of treacherous trails.

Great news for fans of Tesla's Apple-store aesthetic: Rivian's vehicles have big touchscreens, lots of cool tech, and a spartan, button-free style.

Rivian SUVs are backordered into oblivion as the company ramps up production, but they are available lightly used .

Instead of a Model Y, consider:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFXN4_0jqQb1Av00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD.

Tim Levin/Insider

There's a swarm of small electric SUVs on offer from Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, Volvo, and more. And it makes sense: SUVs are America's favorite vehicles.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands out. The SUV-hatchback-thing turns heads with its bold, retro futuristic looks — complete with hard creases and lights comprised of teeny-tiny pixels. Inside, it feels remarkably spacious and relaxing , thanks to a modern aesthetic, a totally flat floor, and a center console that can slide fore and aft to make room.

The 2023 model starts at $41,450. But you'll need to pony up at least $45,500 to snag the SUV's 303-mile max range.

Are you a Tesla owner, potential buyer, or employee with a story to share? Reconsidering your relationship to the brand? Contact this reporter at tlevin@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

