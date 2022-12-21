ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The US is releasing doses of flu medicine from the national stockpile amid a surge in cases

By Sarah Braner
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APkiS_0jqQaziX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYD0E_0jqQaziX00

tommaso79/Getty Images

  • HHS said today that states can now access the national stockpile of Tamiflu, a flu antiviral.
  • There's a shortage of the medicine, thanks to a rough start to this flu season.
  • This comes as flu season continues to sweep across the US, with thousands of hospitalizations.

The US government is releasing doses of the flu treatment Tamiflu from the national stockpile amid a concerning rise in cases, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday .

States were given access to their own stockpiles last week, according to the statement. The US said millions of extra treatment courses have been made available to help fight a shortage of the medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4ly8_0jqQaziX00
Tamiflu can shorten the course of your flu infection, if given within the first 48 hours. The drug can also be given prophylactically to prevent flu cases in people who are exposed to the illness.

Rui Vieira/PA Images via Getty Images

This flu season is intense —and it started early .  The US estimates that there have been at least 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths so far this season, The New York Times reported. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on December 5 that flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade.

"We have made it clear to every Governor that the Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to assist with resources and supplies," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in Wednesday's statement.

Tamiflu works by stopping the flu virus from replicating in your body. It helps alleviate symptoms, and it's most effective when taken within 48 hours of symptoms appearing.

There's a national shortage of generic forms of Tamiflu , Fierce Pharma reported on Wednesday. Other medications are in short supply as wel l, as the US grapples with surges in other viruses , including RSV and COVID-19. They include amoxicillin, albuterol, and Tylenol . There are alternatives available, but shortages of amoxicillin may not ease until 2023, and it's not clear when the other shortages will abate either.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

791K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy