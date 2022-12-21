ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban

By Danny Connolly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmsM8_0jqQZq5l00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal.

Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.”

That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups.

“I’m here to tell you that if House Bill 5855, or anything remotely like it passes, we will see you in court,” Todd Vandermyde, a former NRA lobbyist said.

At the third hearing for Representative Bob Morgan’s (D-Deerfield) bill that would ban semi-automatic firearms statewide and raise the legal age of gun ownership to 21, law enforcement experts testified on the current statistics of firearms. Past hearings included survivors of mass shootings and violence prevention experts .

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said the gun problems in the county have never been worse.

“It used to be routinely, we would have pull cars over, there’d be no guns in the car,” Dart said. “Now, it’s the exception. Everybody has guns. They’re everywhere.”

According to Angel Novalez, Chicago Police Department’s chief of constitutional policing and reform, Chicago Police confiscated a record number of guns in the past year. The Chicago Police Department confiscated 1,156 assault-style weapons so far this year — a 13 percent increase since last year.

He said those guns are more powerful than what officers carry. He supports banning them.

“It’s making protecting our neighborhoods more difficult and dangerous for all our police officers,” he said. “And it’s making residents feel more unsafe.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly also applauded the bill’s plan to increase ISP’s ability to investigate gun trafficking in the state.

“It’s obviously a game of inches, when you’re talking about how many firearms you’re trying to stop getting into the stream of trafficking, where they ultimately are used to commit crimes,” Kelly said. “But a large chunk of that a huge piece of that are stolen firearms. The enforcement regime and the way we track stolen firearms that have consequences for the transfer of the stolen firearms is somewhat lacking.”

How Biden keeps focus on gun violence 10 years after Sandy Hook

Gun rights advocates also testified Tuesday at the hearing. Several, including Vandermyde, strongly oppose the bill.

“I’m here to tell you that the gun owners are tired of being blamed for every madman, every criminal and every other depraved act the 2,500,000 gun owners didn’t do,” Vandermyde said.

They argue bans on semi-automatic rifles violate the second amendment, and the Supreme Court has a precedent of overturning bans similar to the proposed bill.

“This bill is dangerous and places an undue constitutional burden on a person’s ability to provide for their self-defense,” John Weber, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association in Illinois, said. Morgan’s bill is expected to be voted on by the Illinois General Assembly during the lame duck session during early January 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 11

From Illinois too
4d ago

“I’m here to tell you that the gun owners are tired of being blamed for every madman, every criminal and every other depraved act the 2,500,000 gun owners didn’t do,” Vandermyde said. (Yup...it's not the guns....not the gun manufacturers...and, not the law-abiding citizens. who legally own and carry firearms.) To paraphrase what one of the panelists who is for the bill stated, on day 2: "The escalation is in certain neighborhoods and communities. Approx. 8% of those specific communities caused over 50% of the crime in those communities. There's no actual data that proves the bill will reduce crime...but, we think it will, so we're for the bill." -- They'll pass it, doing something....even if it does nothing....so that they can run PAC ads, stating that they did something (with it doing nothing, other than turning law abiding citizens into felons). 🤨

Reply(2)
13
Van Quick
4d ago

We need to kick Chicago out of Illinois.

Reply
14
russ
4d ago

Of all the 1156 rifles confiscated what percentage are from LAW ABIDING CITIZENS asking for a friend?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own a machine gun in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — Gun rights are in flux throughout the nation, with many groups attempting to ban assault rifles from the streets. Because of this, many residents are left wondering what gun laws in their state looks like. Wisconsin residents might be wondering if they can own a machine gun for home defense. The short answer, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
wglc.net

Judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge plans to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday in lawsuits brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs against the measure pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly. The elimination of cash bail is set to take effect Jan. 1, which would end a practice that critics say penalizes the poor. A lawyer for opponents argued the law violated a state constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers discuss assault weapon ban

(WTVO) — An Illinois House committee held a public hearing on a bill that would toughen the state’s guns laws for a second straight week on Tuesday. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell or purchase assault weapons, rapid-fire gun attachments and ammunition magazines with more than ten rounds. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned

(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment

Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans

Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia

Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy