ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jumper Reportedly Becomes Fifth UW Player to Enter Transfer Portal

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGVqg_0jqQZBLK00

Caden Jumper was going to be another Will Dissly.

That's what Jimmy Lake promised exactly two years ago on signing day. Of course, Lake also suggested that he was going to be the University of Washington football coach for longer than 13 games, too.

Demonstrating how one player might fit one coaching staff's vision but not another, Jumper on Wednesday entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, beginning with 247Sports and followed by The Athletic.

The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Jumper from Eatonville, Washington, at the base of Mount Rainier, didn't seem long for Kalen DeBoer's program because he was more of a power-oriented than a finesse tight end, which is what the Grubb/DeBoer offense demands.

A redshirt freshman, Jumper recently made his first Husky game-day appearance, drawing snaps at the end of the UW's 54-7 victory over Colorado. Previously, he traveled for the first time but didn't play at California, a move necessitated by injuries to others.

Asked if Jumper had been making a breakthrough to land on the Cal trip, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said no, only that he needed another body.

Lake had a totally different view of this rangy player, using his Dissly comparison for Jumper in December 2020 while announcing the new Huskies.

"This guy is one of the tougher guys I've seen on film," the former UW coach said at the time. "What you guys should think about is Will Dissly. That's Caden Jumper. ... He'll mash people on the run game and release and make big-time catches."

Instead, Jumper becomes the fifth UW player to enter the portal since the regular season ended, joining junior safety Cam Williams (Georgia Southern), redshirt freshman cornerback Zakhari Spears (Connecticut), redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii) and redshirt freshman wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kedon Slovis to transfer to Big 12 school

Kedon Slovis has confirmed his next school after deciding to transfer away from Pitt. Slovis has decided to transfer to BYU, where he will compete for the starting job in his final year of eligibility. I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates... The post Kedon Slovis to transfer to Big 12 school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams’ second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a longstanding bet between these good friends. “I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.” Wagner’s holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven’t given up on their lost season just yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment

2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kalen DeBoer's 12 Days of Husky Football Christmas

University of Washington football came apart at the seams and hit its lowest ebb in program history in 2008, when Tyrone Willingham's team ran the table of futility and finished a shuddering 0-12. We bring this up because that very same year, three states over in South Dakota, a relatively...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy