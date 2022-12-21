ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic, OH

Fatal accident in Ohio involving a bicyclist and tractor-trailer

By Stephanie McCall
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnU7J_0jqQYqCO00

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ A 69-year-old Ohio man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a tractor-trailer December 20, according to a report by The TimesReporter .

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on State Route 93 in the Village of Baltic.

Raymond B. Troyer, who was riding the bicycle was pulling a cart and was headed northbound at 11:16 a.m.

He was hit by northbound Maynard Beachy, 54, from Sugarcreek, while he was driving his tractor-trailer.

It was reported at the scene that Troyer was pronounced dead, and Beachy was not injured.

The tractor-trailer was pulling a load of logs, and was documented as a 2015 Peterbilt truck.

The investigation is ongoing in the cause of this accident.

