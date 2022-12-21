LSU Signs Jaxon Howard, No. 1 Player in Minnesota

Jaxon Howard has sealed the deal with LSU after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The No. 1 player in Minnesota is a Tiger.

One of the top signees in this 2023 class, Howard is an immediate impact player who attains tremendous size and strength for his age.

Here’s what Howard’s commitment meant for this program back in July, proving to be true:

Brian Kelly and the Tigers landing 4-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard could be what has this program reel in a string of recruits over the next week.

The relationship Howard developed with defensive line coach Jamar Cain is what ultimately set the tone for him to commit to the Tigers. The family-type atmosphere swayed him to LSU and he believes in what this program is building.

"I think there were a lot of factors," Howard said. "My top four schools were all amazing and I was able to get in-depth with them to make a decision. One thing was the relationship with the coaches. I have a great relationship with Coach Cain. Getting to be around the staff, they showed me how they were as people. That really put me over the edge in my decision. Another thing was my meeting with Coach House, the defensive coordinator. We just talked about ball and there was something special about it. It was as if I was in an actual classroom with all the knowledge he gave me on their defensive scheme."

One thing recruitment analysts mentioned about Howard is the relationships he has with other prospects in the 2023 class. How does his commitment change the way the Tigers are viewed by other elite prospects? The quick answer is this could jumpstart this class significantly. Though Howard didn’t mention names during his announcement Friday evening, there were certainly hints that things could be trending LSU’s way soon.

As for Howard and what he brings to the Tigers on the gridiron, his tenacious play style on both sides of the ball is what makes him so special. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 245 pounds, there isn’t much that Howard can’t do on a football field.

His father being a second round NFL draft pick also puts him in great position as well. You can tell the natural instincts Howard possesses on the football field, which could play into watching film with his father.

The combination of speed, size and power that Howard attains is what will have him become such an effective pass rusher. Despite being recruited as both a tight end and edge rusher, the Tigers will more than likely look to utilize him mainly defensively.

The commitment of Howard will have a trickling effect down the totem pole. It shows Kelly’s determination to land elite-level talent all over. To go into Minnesota and land the No. 1 overall prospect from the state is a critical move and it’s a surefire way to jumpstart this class.