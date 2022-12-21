Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant season off to strong start in 2022
Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
KEVN
Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25
A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
KEVN
Winter weather posing particular challenges for South Dakota’s reservations
ROSEBUD, S.D. - As a winter storm continues to ravage much of South Dakota, those on reservations throughout the state are still trying to recover from last week’s winter storm. Issues like a lack of propane, and the inability to make it to a grocery store have made the...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
drgnews.com
Sections of I-90 and I-29 reopened; SDDOT planning to open more stretches as conditions allow
Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 have been reopened (Dec. 23, 2022), provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line has significant drifting and cleanup is...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard to remove snow on reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas Day to feature snow showers, warmer temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we’ll have one more bitterly cold night tonight, the main story for our Christmas Day will be the snow chances. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the region. The advisories in central and northern South Dakota will begin this morning and won’t begin until this afternoon southeast; all advisories in place will go through the overnight hours.
more955.com
All state offices in South Dakota closed Thursday; I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely. Blizzard and near blizzard conditions will impact the entire state beginning today and through the day Thursday. Citizens should be prepared to stay home Thursday if possible. Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. If they get stranded or have vehicle maintenance issues, the situation may become life-threatening. Interstate 90 is closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City. No travel is advised in much of central and western South Dakota due to whiteout conditions.
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
sdpb.org
Millions at stake as South Dakota providers review new federal broadband map
South Dakota internet providers are working to review a new broadband coverage map that will be used to allocate millions in infrastructure grants. The map, which was released this November, is intended to address longstanding criticisms of the Federal Communication Commission’s previous mapping process. The old map relied on...
