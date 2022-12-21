Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Where’s Santa Claus? Live Christmas Eve radar shows him getting closer to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking to share Santa Claus’ path from the North Pole to homes across the world, we’ve got you covered. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They also track Santa Claus.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
The last time snow fell on Christmas Day
The last time measurable snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 where Nashville received 1.1 inches.
The Daily South
Keith Urban Spreads Christmas Cheer By Donating $200,000 To Nashville Charities
Country star Keith Urban took on a new role this year—Santa Claus. The “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” singer spread a little holiday cheer around Nashville this year with some much-appreciated, end-of-year donations to local charities The Nashville Food Projects, Thistle Farms, and Music Health Alliance.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
clarksvillenow.com
Veteran couple shares love of wine, love of Clarksville with The Vine on Franklin
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s first wine bar, The Vine on Franklin, opened in March, owned by Army veterans Emily and Jake Trageser. The business got off to a great start this year, receiving Gold for Best Wine Selection in the Clarksville’s Best contest. Falling in...
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
Baby comes home for Christmas after spending 84 days in ICU
After 84 days in the ICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, baby Quinnlee is finally going home for Christmas.
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Jeep Crew to rescue, 10 under 40 and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Winter storm shuts down Clarksville: About 1.5 inches of snow covered the city, followed by temperatures at -3 degrees. Amid all of that 10,000 people lost power. READ MORE. Clarksville Jeep...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning
Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott: Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages. Roads […] The post Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
How to prep your home for freezing temperatures
From frozen pipes to busted heaters, preparing your home for the freezing temperatures headed our way should be at the top of your Christmas list.
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
Mural pays tribute to two girls killed in 1987 Nashville concert stampede
Thirty-five years ago this week, a tragic event happened in Nashville history. For those present that day, it was something so shocking and unexpected, they'll never forget it.
wbwn.com
Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker
Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
Comments / 0