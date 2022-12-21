ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s Santa Claus? Live Christmas Eve radar shows him getting closer to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking to share Santa Claus’ path from the North Pole to homes across the world, we’ve got you covered. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They also track Santa Claus.
Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning

Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott: Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages. Roads […] The post Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker

Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
