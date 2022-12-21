ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator.

Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday.

Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football program. He had worked with Carter in the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation from 2009-12 as an assistant athletic director for development.

“We could not be more excited to add Allen’s leadership to our team,” Carter said. “Going back to our time together at OMAF, I know firsthand the type of person and leader that Allen is, and he represents everything that you want in your administration.”

Auburn’s first Black athletic director, Greene resigned in August with five months left in his initial five-year deal. He is also a former Buffalo AD.

