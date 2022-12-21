ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NJ

CBS Philly

Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
GLASSBORO, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
NJ.com

Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder

Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Glenside man facing felony charges for DUI

Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside is facing felony charges for driving intoxicated, crashing head-on into another car and killing an Allentown woman on September 2. McGoldrick’s charges include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and several other offenses, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
GLENSIDE, PA
CBS Philly

2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police

MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say

Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
MAGNOLIA, DE
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation

Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing

One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
