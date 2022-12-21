Read full article on original website
Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.
Two teens arrested with gun in Atlantic City drug investigation
Two teens were arrested and a gun recovered by an Atlantic City officer responding to businesses’ complaints about drug activity. Sgt. Timothy Smith was at a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 8:24 p.m. as part of “community contact,” which has officers reach out to businesses in response to issues.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Galloway man wanted after loaded gun found in vehicle seized in Atlantic City
A Galloway Township man is wanted after a gun was found in his vehicle during an Atlantic City drug investigation. Sgt. Christopher LoDico was conducting a surveillance operation just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue when he saw two males make what appeared to be a drug deal inside a store, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder
Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Mercer County
A 56-year-old Chadds Ford, Pa. woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of money laundering for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband’s current wife, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Marilyn Zhou was arrested and charged by...
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
Glenside man facing felony charges for DUI
Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside is facing felony charges for driving intoxicated, crashing head-on into another car and killing an Allentown woman on September 2. McGoldrick’s charges include homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and several other offenses, the Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
Atlantic City man ordered held in attempted murder
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen in an argument at a dice game was ordered held in jail Friday. Ibn Demps, 23, was arrested last week less than three blocks from where the shooting took place. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South...
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
Police: Christmas Day triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Christmas morning. Police say three people were struck when gunshots were fired at Franklin and Cayuga streets around 6 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after being...
Atlantic City man with multiple pending burglaries ordered held
An Atlantic City man with a criminal history spanning three decades will stay in jail. Lenard Daniels, 51, was arrested Friday, breaking into a vehicle after smashing the rear passenger window, according to the charges. He took about $12 and caused $500 in damage. It was the second time he...
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation
Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing
One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday. Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City. The city’s ShotSpotter audio...
