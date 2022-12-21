ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Post Register

University of Idaho Professor sues TikTok user

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A TikTok sleuth from Texas is being sued by a Professor from the University of Idaho. The TikTok sleuth, Ashley Guillard, has made dozens of videos alleging Professor Rebecca Scofield is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022.
newsnationnow.com

Idaho tribute: Remembering Xana, Ethan, Kaylee and Maddie

(NewsNation) — Families and friends of the four University of Idaho victims delivered emotional tributes as hundreds gathered at a campus vigil. A total of 40 days have passed since the killing of the victims, and a suspect has not been named. If you have information that could be...
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 22, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 22, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Complaint of female who won't stop yelling. RP having an anxiety attack. No ambulance needed. Not physical. No report. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M11000 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 600 BLK STYNER AVE. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition:...
KXLY

WSU Police identify officer involved in fatal SWAT shooting

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex on Latah Street on December 15. WSU Police Sergeant Brett Boyd shot 36-year-old Brent Kopacka at 3:58 a.m. Sgt. Boyd has been a...
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
