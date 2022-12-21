ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Dreamscapes Immersive Art Exhibit in Sandy

Kristen Chester from Dreamscapes sat with us and told us about Dreamscapes at South Town Mall. Immersive Art is an amazing experience for adult and children of all ages. The best part is you can touch and feel every sculpture. Many people come to take amazing photos. Many of the...
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Home spaces that you can easily organize ahead of the holiday

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Playing host to guests during the holidays can feel overwhelming. Samantha from Closets By Design joined us in our Good Things Utah studio to share some of her best organization tips and hacks to prepare for their arrival. Closets By Design has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The one stop shop for your NYE look

We love when The Showroom SLC ladies stop by! We had to see what was new for NYE, and since the shop is always getting new inventory, we knew they’d bring the sparkle and shine. Sisters Jilane Bodily, manager, and Kim Delgrosso of Center Stage Dance Studio brought the shimmer and the glam!
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

How to enjoy the holidays with a sensitive stomach

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year again—cookies, cakes, pies, and more! But what do you do if you’ve got a sensitive stomach?. A “sensitive stomach” is a nonmedical term to describe a person who gets an easily upset stomach. A person with a sensitive stomach could have gas, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, or bloating.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Huge deals and monumental tips from your local Utah Honda Dealers

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Find out how to get surgery performed for free AND get paid

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — JBR Clinical Research has been around for nearly four decades now. While they perform many different kinds of clinical research, they’re best known for helping drug companies develop new pain medications. They do that by performing necessary surgery in a fully accredited surgery center by top board-certified local surgeons, and then they assess how well these new pain medications work during the postoperative period.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

