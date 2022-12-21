Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ABC 4
Dreamscapes Immersive Art Exhibit in Sandy
Kristen Chester from Dreamscapes sat with us and told us about Dreamscapes at South Town Mall. Immersive Art is an amazing experience for adult and children of all ages. The best part is you can touch and feel every sculpture. Many people come to take amazing photos. Many of the...
ABC 4
Home spaces that you can easily organize ahead of the holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Playing host to guests during the holidays can feel overwhelming. Samantha from Closets By Design joined us in our Good Things Utah studio to share some of her best organization tips and hacks to prepare for their arrival. Closets By Design has...
ABC 4
How to make the holiday special for those living with cognitive decline
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The holidays are a time to spend with those we love most. Though, when someone is experiencing cognitive decline, the festivities can be a lot to handle. In the studio today we had Jeremy Cunningham with the Alzheimer’s Association sharing ways that...
ABC 4
The one stop shop for your NYE look
We love when The Showroom SLC ladies stop by! We had to see what was new for NYE, and since the shop is always getting new inventory, we knew they’d bring the sparkle and shine. Sisters Jilane Bodily, manager, and Kim Delgrosso of Center Stage Dance Studio brought the shimmer and the glam!
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
How to enjoy the holidays with a sensitive stomach
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year again—cookies, cakes, pies, and more! But what do you do if you’ve got a sensitive stomach?. A “sensitive stomach” is a nonmedical term to describe a person who gets an easily upset stomach. A person with a sensitive stomach could have gas, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, or bloating.
ABC 4
Huge deals and monumental tips from your local Utah Honda Dealers
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
ABC 4
Find out how to get surgery performed for free AND get paid
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — JBR Clinical Research has been around for nearly four decades now. While they perform many different kinds of clinical research, they’re best known for helping drug companies develop new pain medications. They do that by performing necessary surgery in a fully accredited surgery center by top board-certified local surgeons, and then they assess how well these new pain medications work during the postoperative period.
ABC 4
My529 is Utah’s educational savings plan; learn how you can get 100% return
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — my529 is Utah’s educational savings plan – an opportunity for people who plan for the future; with wills, insurance, 401K plans, and the like, to include future education funding, through investment-style savings that may grow over the years. According to...
ABC 4
Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ sentenced in aggravated assault case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City man who claimed to be a millionaire and was accused of holding a woman captive in his home and assaulting her has been sentenced to serve time in jail and will be placed on probation following his release. Ramone...
