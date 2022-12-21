SAN FRANCISCO -- While much of nation was battling snow and bitter cold temperatures Sunday, Mother Nature delivered a holiday gift of an unseasonably warm weather to the Bay Area.But it will only be a brief respite.Brewing out in the Pacific was a powerful winter storm that will arrive in the North Bay on late Monday night. The winds of the jet stream were mixing the unsettled air from the Northern Pacific with a plume of moist, tropical moisture from near Hawaii.Once called a 'Pineapple Express', the potent storm is now ranked by the researchers at Scripps Center for Western...

HAWAII STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO