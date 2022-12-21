‘Y&R’ star Victoria Rowell talks addiction and immigration in ‘Blackjack Christmas’

Victoria Rowell is no stranger when it comes to the entertainment industry.

For over three decades, she’s graced the big and small screen by appearing in beloved projects “The Young & the Restless,” “Eve’s Bayou,” “Dumb and Dumber” and “Diagnosis Murder.”

She revealed to KTLA 5’s Doug Kolk that she would love to reboot “Diagnosis Murder” alongside the legendary Dick Van Dyke.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” she smiled.

Rowell’s latest project is the BET+ movie “Blackjack Christmas,” which features her former costars from “Y&R” and “Diagnosis Murder.” The actress wrote, produced, and even directed the film.

“I like to hire folks I know in front and behind the camera,” she revealed. “If you are a good person and you have chops, I’m going to hire you if I have the position to do so.”

The movie is a family drama and tells the story of two sisters. One migrated to the United States, while the other stayed behind in their native Jamaica.

The film follows their relationship as a gambling addiction threatens to tear them apart, though the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond.

While that may seem like a heavy topic for a holiday film, “The Cosby Show” actress explained how the main message is perfect for the season.

“It really speaks to immigration,” she explained. “It’s about family and redemption and really looking at forgiveness.”

“Blackjack Christmas” is streaming now on BET+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 21, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.