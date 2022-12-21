Read full article on original website
Engadget
Twitter restores suicide-prevention feature after briefly removing it
Twitter says it’s working on bringing back the #ThereIsHelp banner, a feature that pointed users to suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources when searching for certain content. On Friday, Reuters reported that the company had removed the safety tool earlier in the week on orders from Elon Musk.
Engadget
@ElonJet returns to Twitter with a 24-hour delay on the plane's location
Last week, Twitter banned Jack Sweeney's @ElonJet account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet, then unveiled a new policy against sharing live locations shortly afterward. Now, Sweeney is back with a new account called @ElonJetNexDay that still tracks Musk's aircraft, but adds a 24-hour delay to the location, TechCrunch has reported.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan median line
China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which...
Engadget
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard file responses to the FTC's antitrust lawsuit
Has filed a formal response to a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit that seeks to block it from . It pushed back against the agency's claims that the takeover would harm competition in the gaming industry. The company argued that consumers would benefit. "The commission cannot meet its burden of showing that the transaction would leave consumers worse off, because the transaction will allow consumers to play Activision’s games on new platforms and access them in new and more affordable ways," Microsoft wrote.
Engadget
Twitter Blue perks now include higher ranking replies and 60-minute video uploads
Twitter Blue has enabled new perks for subscribers including "prioritized rankings in conversations" and video uploads up to 60 minutes in length, according to an updated feature list spotted by TechCrunch. Both features were promised by Elon Musk last month when he said Blue subscribers who pay $8 per month would get "priority in replies, mentions & search" and the ability to post long videos.
Engadget
Apple pulls new iOS 16.2 HomeKit architecture after users report Home app issues
The company says it's working on a fix for the software. Apple has stopped rolling out an optional Home app upgrade after users began reporting issues with the software. "We temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture," the company says on a support page spotted by MacRumors. "The option to upgrade will return soon. If you already upgraded, you are unaffected by this change."
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $200, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. While it's a...
Engadget
Apple's 'unprecedented' engineering snafu reportedly spoiled plans for more powerful iPhone 14 Pro chip
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip uses a similar architecture to the A15 in the iPhone 13 Pro, but that was only Apple’s fallback plan, according to a report from The Information. The company wanted to add a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, but the silicon team discovered crucial design mistakes late in development. It allegedly had to scrap its plans and opt for the A16 we got.
