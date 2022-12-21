KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.

