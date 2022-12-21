Read full article on original website
Man holds 3 juveniles at gunpoint, breaks into woman’s apartment, Kalamazoo police say
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police on Friday, Dec. 23, arrested a man who allegedly held three juveniles at gunpoint before he broke into a woman’s apartment. Police arrested the suspect still inside the woman’s apartment. Kalamazoo police responded to a 10:30 a.m. report of a hostage situation at...
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Man critically injured in barn explosion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
Teen’s first words after devastating crash lets mom know: ‘You’re going to get your kid back’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Weeks after the devastating crash, 16-year-old Sam Smalldon started to whisper his first words. His doctor rushed through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to find his mother. In the speech therapy room, Sam whispered: “Hi, Mom.”. The words took her breath away. She felt...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
Firefighters give away winter coats, officer awarded medal: Jackson headlines Dec. 17-22
JACKSON, MI – More than 100 winter coats were given away by Jackson firefighters during this years annual donation drive. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. An annual winter clothing donation drive is aiming to provide at least 100 coats to Jackson...
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
U.S. 131 North shut down in Kent County due to multiple-vehicle pileup, semi rollover
KENT COUNTY, MI — Northbound U.S. 131 was closed early Friday afternoon between 84th and 100th streets due to a multiple-vehicle pileup, involving a rolled-over semi truck and tractor trailer. The crash started as with two vehicles at around 12:20 p.m., Dec. 23, then eight other vehicles became involved,...
College wasn’t in ‘the cards’ for former foster care kid. Now he’s ready to graduate.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Ten years ago, Zachary Fry couldn’t picture himself making it to college. This upcoming April, he’ll be crossing the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in sales and marketing. Fry was born in Grand Rapids, where his parents struggled with...
Video shows multi-vehicle pileup that closed U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 between 84th and 100th streets reopened Friday, Dec. 23, after a multi-vehicle pileup. State police reported that multiple vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer that rolled over, were involved in a series of collisions that began around 12:20 p.m. Eight vehicles crashed after an initial two-vehicle collision.
State police close M-40 until ‘dangerous weather subsides’
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – State police on Friday, Dec. 23, closed M-40 between M-89 and I-196 because of dangerous driving conditions. Rescuers have been on the scene of a crash on M-40 near 134th Avenue in Hamilton since 3:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation reported. The road has...
Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Police say ‘unsafe to drive’ with blizzard causing snow drifts, white-outs
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police late Friday, Dec. 23, urged people to stay off the road unless they have an emergency. Snow has covered roads, leaving some impassable, and drivers are at risk with low visibility and bitter cold, Ottawa County sheriff’s Capt. Jake Sparks said. He said...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
