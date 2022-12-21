ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve

CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man critically injured in barn explosion

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Video shows multi-vehicle pileup that closed U.S. 131

KENT COUNTY, MI – The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 between 84th and 100th streets reopened Friday, Dec. 23, after a multi-vehicle pileup. State police reported that multiple vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer that rolled over, were involved in a series of collisions that began around 12:20 p.m. Eight vehicles crashed after an initial two-vehicle collision.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say

KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy