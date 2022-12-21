CBS Sports’ Noah Eagle to call Broncos vs. Rams game on Nickelodeon

Noah Eagle is a CBS Sports correspondent and the voice of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Eagle got the gig with the Clippers when he was a fresh graduate from Syracuse University. Another very notable alumnus from the college is sportscaster Ian Eagle, who happens to be Noah’s dad.

He said his dad’s expertise in the field “played a large role” in his love for sports.

On Christmas Day, Eagle has a big job.

He’ll be calling the game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams for this year’s Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game. Joining Eagle will be CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson and “That Girl Lay Lay” star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

On the sidelines will be “Young Dylan” star Dylan Gilmer and Nickelodeon’s very own SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.

The 4-10 Rams are hosting the 4-10 Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game is happening on Christmas Day at 1:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

