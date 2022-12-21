Disneyland unveils more details for new nighttime show

The “Happiest Place on Earth” released new details for its new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys,” which will debut during the Walt Disney Company’s 100 th -anniversary celebrations at the park.

The new nighttime show will include an original song, “It’s Wondrous,” light effects and projections on some of Disneyland’s iconic landmarks, as well as fireworks on select nights.

Park guests can expect to see show projections on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America, according to a news release.

“Big Hero 6” character Baymax will also fly above Sleeping Beauty Castle during the show.

The show will be a tribute to Walt Disney Animation Studios and feature elements from every movie the studio created including special moments from fan-favorite movies such as “Encanto” “Frozen,” “Treasure Planet,” “Big Hero 6,” “Moana” and more, a news release said.

Guests can get an in-depth look of the behind-the-scenes process of the song’s creation on Disney Parks’ YouTube page .

The celebrations, also known as Disney 100, will kick off on Jan.27 at the Disneyland Resort, which will be the center of the celebration. Disney Parks worldwide will participate in the festivities as well, the company announced.

At Disneyland, the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, a new ride coming to the updated Mickey’s Toontown area, will debut on the same day. The ride opened at Walt Disney World in 2020 and was the first ride at any Disney Park that stars Mickey and his friends.

Based on the recent Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, the attraction follows Mickey and Minnie as they take a leisurely drive to a picnic when a runaway railway takes guests on a “whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply.”

Sleeping Beauty Castle will also reveal an updated look. The princess castle will dawn elegant platinum decorations for the “Disney100” celebration and new fountains.

During the festivities, a new World of Color show will debut at Disney California Adventure Park, and the Magic Happens Parade will return to Disneyland.

The theme park announced more details about the centennial celebration would be released soon.

