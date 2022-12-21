Osseo boys hockey find 1 win in busy week

Osseo boys hockey played three games across last week, collecting one win out of a tough run of play. Osseo lost to Spring Lake Park 4-5 Dec. 13 before losing 3-4 to Northfield Dec. 16. The Orioles turned things around Dec. 17 with a 5-2 win over Owatonna.

Spring Lake Park

Osseo boys hockey suffered their its loss of the season, in both conference and overall play, on the road to Spring Lake Park. It was also Spring Lake Park’s first conference win of the season.

A scoreless first period may have indicated a quieter matchup, but neither side had that in mind for the second period. Eli Larson opened the scoring, giving Osseo its first of two leads on the night. Spring Lake Park leveled things at 1-1 late in the period.

The third period was a rollercoaster. Austin Hillstrom got Osseo back in front in the third minute of the period, but Spring Lake Park then collected four goals from the 9th to 13th minutes, roaring to a 5-2 lead.

Goals from Luke Sawicky and Jake Sawicky kept things close in the 13th and 17th minutes, but that crucial tying goal didn’t come for the Orioles. Osseo was notably outshot by just one shot, tallying 37 to Spring Lake Park’s 38. In that wild final period, Osseo outshot the hosts 18 to 16.

Northfield

The goals came slowly against Northfield, but Osseo went on to play a seven-goal thriller, losing 3-4. The first period had no scoring, with Osseo managing eight shots to Northfield’s three.

Hosting Northfield opened up in the second period, however, managing 14 shots and scoring three consecutive goals. Those goals, ranging from the 9th to the 14th minutes, gave the hosts a confident 3-0 lead. Osseo answered with a goal of its own, scored by Eli Paloranta and assisted by Drew LaBerge in the 16th minute, to make it 3-1 going into the third period.

The Orioles started the third period right, with Brenden Kranz finding the first goal to tighten the game to 3-2 on a power play. Northfield had the answer, however, and a 13th-minute goal left it 4-2 to the hosts. Paloranta scored one more goal late in the game to keep things close, but Northfield had its lead to hand Osseo its second loss of the season.

Owatonna

Osseo came out on the right side of a tough match up with Owatonna, on a Saturday afternoon where shots were at a premium. Owatonna, leading Osseo 9 to 4 on shots, scored the only goal of the first period in the 14th minute.

Osseo came alive in the second period, putting out 10 shots to a quiet zero from Owatonna, and scored twice. Luke Sawicky tied things up in the sixth minute, before Kranz gave the Orioles their first lead of the day with a 13th-minute goal.

During an eventful third period, seven penalties were called, five for Osseo and two for Owatonna. Amid the chaos, Osseo found three goals, while Owatonna scored one.

Kameron Konsela scored to make it 3-1 in the third minute of the final period, but an Owatonna goal 10 minutes later kept the game close. Two late goals from Luke Sawicky, completing his hat trick, ensured a strong 5-2 win for Osseo. Gavin Kzchoska and Paloranta helped carry the team forward with two assists each.

Osseo boys hockey played one game the following week, hosting Chisago Lakes on Monday, Dec. 19.