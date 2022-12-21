Crimson girls hockey goes 8-1 after hard-fought week

Maple Grove girls hockey climbed to an 8-1 record this week, taking its first loss of the season while remaining a team to watch. The Crimson completed a difficult week with a 3-0 win against Elk River/Zimmerman Dec. 13 and a 2-3 loss to Edina Dec. 17.

Elk River/Zimmerman

The Crimson girls showed their determination and skill in its win over Elk River/Zimmerman. The win is Maple Grove’s eighth in a row this season amid an undefeated 2022-23 season.

Despite outshooting Elk River/Zimmerman just 32-28, Maple Grove was precise on Tuesday. Belly Shipley and Pim Wilhelmy scored Maple Grove’s first two goals in the first period, both on power plays.

Stella Retrum, who already had an assist, then scored the third goal of the night in the third period, taking advantage of an empty net. Kelsey Olson, Grace Erickson, Ella Olson and Abbey Oakland all collected assists.

Edina

Maple Grove took part in a major meeting of skates when it hosted Edina in a one-goal loss, the Crimson’s first of the season. The Crimson were outshot in the first half, with Edina controlling the game and looking dangerous for each of their 11 shots.

Maple Grove, however, found the period’s only goal with a perfectly executed counter attack after absorbing multiple minutes of unanswered pressure from the visitors. Bella Shipley scored the opener in the seventh minute, giving Maple Grove something to fight for when the second period started.

The second period proved to be the decisive chapter of the day. Edina found a tying short-handed goal in the ninth minute after another dominant run of play. When they made it 1-1, Edina had outshot Maple Grove 20 to 9.

Kelsey Olson answered immediately for Maple Grove, scoring on a power play 31 seconds later to make it 2-1. Two Edina goals in the 16th minute blitzed the visitors back into the lead, 2-3. A scoreless third period saw Maple Grove fight tooth-and-nail for a third goal, coming close on several occasions. Edina held out, beating the Crimson 2-3 in the host’s first loss of the season. Maple Grove remain undefeated in conference play.

Crimson girls hockey head coach Jim Koltes said the game included both poor and great moments from his squad. Koltes also noted the absence of key players Wilhelmy and Izzy Lindberg.

“We had about a 10-minute window there where weren’t who we thought we were and then we had an eight minute window where we were really good,” he said. “[Lexi Hueller] filled in well tonight, [Lauren Lubow] filled in well.”

Koltes also noted that the Crimson did well to stay in the game until the end in what is expected to be a postseason match up.

“We had a couple pucks lying right there, we just couldn’t get them. It could’ve been 3-3 very easily and it’s a learning experience,” Koltes said. “It’s all experiences we can learn from and grow form. We always talk about trusting the process. That’s what we’re working for, and hey, there’s a good chance this’ll be the [fourth and fifth seed] game somewhere down the line.”

Maple Grove girls hockey played twice the following week, hosting Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time and North Wright County on Thursday, Dec. 22.