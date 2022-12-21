Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead
Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Syracuse’s west side on Christmas Eve. Syracuse police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting with injuries. Police arrived on the...
WKTV
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD apprehends suspect from October robbery
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that on December 21st, a man wanted in connection to an October robbery has been arrested and given multiple felony charges. According to police, on Wednesday, October 12th, officers arrived at the 700 block of Lansing Street to investigate a...
syracuse.com
19-year-old man killed in Christmas eve shooting on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Syracuse’s West Side. Syracuse police responded to a reported shooting call at 634 Richmond Ave. at 8:51 p.m. and found the victim near the rear of the house. The victim, who was struck in...
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen
REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
WKTV
Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta
Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
cortlandvoice.com
City man charged with attempted murder waives hearing
A Cortland man who is being charged with attempted murder waived his right to a preliminary and/or felony hearing at city court on Thursday. Tyshawn Pittman, 37, who shot a woman in the face and neck with a gun last Friday, will now see his case move up to Cortland County Court.
cnycentral.com
Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods
LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
wxhc.com
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
$875,000 property in Cicero: See 124 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 124 home sales between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The most expensive property sold included a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on 15¼ acres in the Town of Cicero that sold for $875,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man who drove into snowbank accused of intoxicated driving, deputies say
LYONSDALE- The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a snowbank late Monday in Lewis County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brian A. Nagy, 32, of Port Leyden, NY is officially charged with DWI and other unspecified traffic infractions, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called...
