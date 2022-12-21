ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead

Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Syracuse’s west side on Christmas Eve. Syracuse police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting with injuries. Police arrived on the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD apprehends suspect from October robbery

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that on December 21st, a man wanted in connection to an October robbery has been arrested and given multiple felony charges. According to police, on Wednesday, October 12th, officers arrived at the 700 block of Lansing Street to investigate a...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man charged with intoxicated driving in Remsen

REMSEN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving in Remsen, authorities say. Jeffery M. Ferguson, 37, of Holland Patent, NY, was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a/ .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta

Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
ONEONTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City man charged with attempted murder waives hearing

A Cortland man who is being charged with attempted murder waived his right to a preliminary and/or felony hearing at city court on Thursday. Tyshawn Pittman, 37, who shot a woman in the face and neck with a gun last Friday, will now see his case move up to Cortland County Court.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods

LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
ONEIDA, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library

A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy