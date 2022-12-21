Crimson boys hockey earn 4th conference win

Maple Grove boys hockey was looking for a third-straight conference win as the Crimson hosted Coon Rapids Dec. 15.

Winning 4-0, the night turned out to be exactly what the Crimson needed, though it didn’t come easily.

The night’s first period was a tense one. The period flew by, the flow of play electric and physical. Maple Grove outshot Coon Rapids 13 to 9, but neither side made much of their chances and it was 0-0 going into the break.

Any complaints that could have been made about the Crimson attack in the first period were quickly erased in the second. The first goal would came just eight seconds into the period, when Maple Grove captain Finn Brink slotted home a blitzed attack to make it 1-0.

Maple Grove pushed on for the remainder of the period, looking for a second goal to ensure its position. The Crimson had begun to pull away from Coon Rapids, leading 22 to 5 on shots in the period. Brink came up big again, finding a second goal to make it 2-0 with less than a minute left on the clock.

Now with a lead to build on, Maple Grove maintained the pressure in the third period, scoring two more goals, from Lucas Busch and Jacob Sinclair, in the ninth and 14th minutes, respectively. Busch’s was a ranged strike, while Sinclair scored off a tricky shot from the side of the goal that left the goalie asking questions.

Off the scoreboard, Ty Patefield shined for the Crimson, making two assists against Coon Rapids. Maple Grove goalie Jack Roach helped lead the team to a third consecutive shutout win. The Crimson boys are now 4-0 in conference play, 5-2 overall.

Maple Grove boys hockey head coach Todd Bergland explained he was happy to see his team navigate its way out of a difficult first period against Coon Rapids.

“I could see we weren’t making passes that we’d normally make,” he said. “But I think the jitters came out after that first period. I would’ve liked to see more intensity there, but we seemed to get it together as the game went on.”

Bergland added that losses earlier in the season had provided the team learning opportunities that were important to recent results.

“There’s the age-old addage that you learn more from the games you lose, and we learned a lot from our losses to Wayzata and Stillwater,” Bergland continued. “I think that helped to make us a better team, mentally. We know we’ve got to come into every game wanting to compete for the entire game.”

Maple Grove boys hockey played one game the following week, traveling to play Centennial on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time.