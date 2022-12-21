ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: 24 pounds of cocaine found inside duffel bag left on flight that landed at JFK

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A duffel bag left on a flight that arrived at JFK Airport earlier this month was found to have ten bricks of cocaine inside, authorities said Wednesday.

On Dec. 10, a flight from Guayaquil, Ecuador, landed at JFK Airport where customs agents and K-9 dogs inspected the checked-on luggage, officials said.

One of the bags set off a K-9 at which point it was put through an x-ray machine where ten bricks of cocaine were found.

Cocaine seized from bag left on flight that landed at JFK Photo credit U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The 24 pound, 70,000 dose cocaine stash has an estimated street value of $400,000, according to authorities.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in keeping these deadly drugs out of our neighborhoods and potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “CBP is stationed at the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year with the mission of keeping the dangerous drugs out of the United States.”

