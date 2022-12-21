Car of man missing from Shenandoah National Park found on Skyline Drive more than 2 months after trip

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The car of a man missing from Shenandoah National Park was found last week, more than two months after he was expected to end his trip to the park.

James Alan Cattley filed a backcountry permit for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail on Sept. 22. His expected exit date was Oct. 6.

James Alan Cattley (Photo: Shenandoah National Park)

Cattley was reported missing on Dec. 12, and his vehicle was discovered in the park three days later, on Thursday, Dec. 15. A spokesperson for Shenandoah National Park said his car was found at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive.

If you have information about Cattley, or if you have been in the area of Turk Mountain since September 22, you’re asked to contact the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov .

