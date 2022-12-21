ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Missing 83-year-old found safe: Bessemer Police

By Austin Franklin
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Jackie Gamble has been found safe in Aiken, South Carolina, according to Bessemer Police.

Bessemer Police searching for missing 83-year-old

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man.

According to police, Jackie Clyde Gamble was last seen on December 20 around 12 p.m. in the area of Morgan Road in Bessemer. Gamble is believed to be traveling in a 2014 white Toyota Avalon with a license plate reading 1A088UA.

Gamble is described as 5’10” and 185 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He may be suffering from a condition impacting his judgement.

Anyone with information regarding Gamble’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bessemer Police at 205-481-4366.

