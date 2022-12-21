ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Guardian

Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan median line

China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which...

