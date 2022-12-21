ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After long delays, Wausau’s new drinking water plant is up and running

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Damakant Jayshi

After at least two revised timelines, finger-pointing over delays and additional costs, Wausau’s new multi-million drinking water treatment facility is fully operational, providing treated water to the community as of this week.

“Placing this new facility online is a milestone achievement and will provide safe, clean drinking water for generations,” city officials said in a press statement.

The city said water testing at the new facility “is showing treatment is performing well and providing a significantly higher quality of drinking water due to improved removal of iron, manganese, organics, and color.”

Water from the new facility has been tested for PFAS with sample results below detectable limits, officials said. But the city did not plan for PFAS removal when it was designing the treatment plant despite staff knowing the levels were higher than state health officials recommend, documents accessed by Wausau Pilot & Review revealed. The city ignored a 2019 report warning about toxic chemicals in water.

In June, the Wausau Water Works Commission approved a new PFAS filtration technology, granular activated carbon or GAC, to be installed in the new water plan. According to the city’s outside financial consultant, GAC would cost the city over $16 million and will take about 18-24 months to install in the plant.

The new drinking water treatment plant was initially scheduled to become operational in August. Later, the schedule was revised to October and subsequently again to December. In between, the Public Works Director Eric Lindman blamed the contractor, Miron Construction, for the delay. Miron fired back, rejecting that charge.

